Kinderfest 2026 - January 31, 2026

Friday, December 5, 2025

Do you have a child who will be 5 years old by August 31?

If so, then Kinderfest is for you!

Kinderfest 2026
Kinderfest is an opportunity to meet and ask questions of principals and staff of all elementary schools, Cascade K-8 School, and the Home Education Exchange. 

You can also learn about: Transportation, Food and Nutrition, Multi-Language Learners, Student Services, Highly Capable Program, School Nurses, PTA, and YMCA Child Care.
 
Superintendent Susana Reyes will give a welcome address to kick off at 10am.

Spanish, Amharic, Korean, Mandarin, and Vietnamese interpreters will be present.

Kindergarten open enrollment runs January 31 through February 27, 2026.

Want to learn more? Visit ssd412.org/enroll


Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  