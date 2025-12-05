Kinderfest 2026 - January 31, 2026

Kinderfest is an opportunity to meet and ask questions of principals and staff of all elementary schools, Cascade K-8 School, and the Home Education Exchange.





You can also learn about: Transportation, Food and Nutrition, Multi-Language Learners, Student Services, Highly Capable Program, School Nurses, PTA, and YMCA Child Care.



Superintendent Susana Reyes will give a welcome address to kick off at 10am.





Spanish, Amharic, Korean, Mandarin, and Vietnamese interpreters will be present.





Kindergarten open enrollment runs January 31 through February 27, 2026.





Want to learn more? Visit ssd412.org/enroll







