Kinderfest 2026 - January 31, 2026
If so, then Kinderfest is for you!
Kinderfest 2026
- Saturday, January 31, 2026
- 10am - 12pm
- Shoreline Center, North Entrance
- 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline
Kinderfest is an opportunity to meet and ask questions of principals and staff of all elementary schools, Cascade K-8 School, and the Home Education Exchange.
You can also learn about: Transportation, Food and Nutrition, Multi-Language Learners, Student Services, Highly Capable Program, School Nurses, PTA, and YMCA Child Care.
Superintendent Susana Reyes will give a welcome address to kick off at 10am.
Spanish, Amharic, Korean, Mandarin, and Vietnamese interpreters will be present.
Kindergarten open enrollment runs January 31 through February 27, 2026.
Want to learn more? Visit ssd412.org/enroll
