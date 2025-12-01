Flags at Half-Staff December 7, 2025 for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

From Governor Ferguson





National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.



I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, December 5, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, December 7, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, December 8th.



Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.







