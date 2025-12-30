Ginkgo Biloba - a living fossil in Shoreline

Ginkgo Biloba female tree

Photo by Seattle Poppy

A few days ago we published a photo of this tree and asked readers to identify it. Seattle Poppy found it near a bus stop on N 175th just west of Aurora. A few days ago we published a photo of this tree and asked readers to identify it. Seattle Poppy found it near a bus stop on N 175th just west of Aurora.





Several readers responded, including Richard Tinsley, who identified it as a female Ginkgo.





Fleshy seeds of the ginkgo on the ground

Photo by Seattle Poppy

'The round orange things on the tree are the fleshy seeds. There are also some on they ground, though they look more of a light orange in the picture. There are fan-shaped leaves on the ground." 'The round orange things on the tree are the fleshy seeds. There are also some on they ground, though they look more of a light orange in the picture. There are fan-shaped leaves on the ground."





The Arbor Day Foundation said this about the Ginkgo Biloba:





The ginkgo is one of the oldest, most distinct trees in the world. It can tolerate a variety of urban conditions, including heat, pollution, salt, and confined spaces — which is why it is found along many city streets in the United States. Some complain of the mess and odor associated with the fruit of the female ginkgo, so be aware when planting along walkways or heavily traveled areas.





This tree is one of the oldest living tree species in the world. It's the sole survivor of an ancient group of trees that date back to before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, between 245 and 66 million years ago. It's so ancient, the species is known as a living fossil.



Millions of years ago, both ginkgo and dawn redwood grew in Washington. However, they became rarer as continental drift, ice ages, and volcanoes changed the region over time.



This tree grows slowly but lives for hundreds of years and becomes huge.



Female specimens bear fruits consisting of an edible nut surrounded by a soft, orange skin.

Ginkgo Biloba is used medicinally, usually as an extract from the leaves.





There is a Ginkgo Biloba on the grounds of the Washington State Capitol. Their website includes this information: