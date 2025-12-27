Travels with Charlie: Holiday Cheers and Treats

Story and Photos By Gordon Snyder

Spend some Holiday time outside and enjoy our stormy weather.





Volunteer Park Conservatory looking inside during our rain.





Enjoy getting chilled walking around outdoors. Nature’s Holiday Gift of a little rain and wind is priceless.





Afterwards, go inside and enjoy some warm Holiday Cheers and Treats.





More Yummy Holiday Treats Please.





Happy Holiday Wishes to everyone.

Peace,

Gordon Snyder







