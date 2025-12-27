Travels with Charlie: Holiday Cheers and Treats

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Story and Photos By Gordon Snyder
 
Spend some Holiday time outside and enjoy our stormy weather.

               Volunteer Park Conservatory looking inside during our rain.

Enjoy getting chilled walking around outdoors. Nature’s Holiday Gift of a little rain and wind is priceless. 

Afterwards, go inside and enjoy some warm Holiday Cheers and Treats.

More Yummy Holiday Treats Please.

Happy Holiday Wishes to everyone.
Peace,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 4:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  