🎉 Teddy Bear Toss Night! 🧸 at Shorewood - Shorecrest boys varsity basketball game December 19, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025


🎉 Teddy Bear Toss Night! 🧸

Join us at the upcoming Shorewood - Shorecrest boys varsity basketball games on Friday December 19, 2025 at 8pm for a Teddy Bear Toss at halftime! 

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, stuffed animal to toss onto the court, all in support of spreading joy to children in need.


It’s a fun, high-energy way for our community to come together and give back—don’t forget your stuffie!

Toss is at halftime (8ish) of the 7:45pm game. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids - purchase tickets to the 3:30pm event and it is good for all 5 games! 

Purchase tickets online here or at the box office.


Posted by DKH at 5:22 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  