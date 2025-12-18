🎉 Teddy Bear Toss Night! 🧸 at Shorewood - Shorecrest boys varsity basketball game December 19, 2025



🎉 Teddy Bear Toss Night! 🧸 🎉 Teddy Bear Toss Night! 🧸

Join us at the upcoming Shorewood - Shorecrest boys varsity basketball games on Friday December 19, 2025 at 8pm for a Teddy Bear Toss at halftime!





Fans are encouraged to bring a new, stuffed animal to toss onto the court, all in support of spreading joy to children in need.







It’s a fun, high-energy way for our community to come together and give back—don’t forget your stuffie! It’s a fun, high-energy way for our community to come together and give back—don’t forget your stuffie!





Toss is at halftime (8ish) of the 7:45pm game. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids - purchase tickets to the 3:30pm event and it is good for all 5 games!











