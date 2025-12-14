Bike crashes hit record highs in Shoreline

Pedestrian and bicycle crashes account for 40% of fatal and serious injuries

By Oliver J Moffat





Fatal and Serious Injury (FSI) collisions 2024 According to



For obvious reasons, when a driver hits a pedestrian or bicyclist, the non-drivers is more likely to be killed or seriously injured. According to the report , the total number of car crashes increased in 2024 compared to 2023 but Fatal and Serious Injury (FSI) Crashes dropped in 2024 to 8 crashes from a record high 17 crashes in 2023.Drivers hit three fewer pedestrians last year, down slightly from a record-high of 23 pedestrian collisions to 20 in 2024.Drivers hitting bicyclists reached an all time record in 2024. There were 15 car crashes involving a bike rider in 2024. In comparison, there were 4 bike riders hit by drivers in 2008.For obvious reasons, when a driver hits a pedestrian or bicyclist, the non-drivers is more likely to be killed or seriously injured.





Although pedestrians and bicyclists were involved in only 5% of total crashes, they accounted for 40% of all fatal and serious injury crashes over the past ten years, according to the traffic report.



The Traffic Report also includes data on which roads have the worst speeding and which intersections had the worst crashes. Speeding is a particular problem on 175th street.



