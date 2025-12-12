Bushtits Alert

Friday, December 12, 2025

Bushtits captured on camera

Story and photo by Colleen Weum

About the same time each day a flock of about 2-3 dozen teeny tiny Bushtits make their way to one of the backyard feeders. 

They are barely bigger than a cotton ball, weighing about a quarter of an ounce! But, what they lack in size they make up for in cuteness. 

How can you not smile when you see them darting on and off the feeders. But, if you blink, you could miss them. Off they go to their next yard and feeders. 

Hard to get anything but a blurry picture when you grab your cell phone and aim at quick moving itty bittys. They are a cheerful sight brightening the dreary day.


