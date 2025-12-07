Pearl Harbor Day - December 7, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025

View of Pearl Harbor with burning ships 1941
Attack on Pearl Harbor

On Sunday morning, December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the neutral United States at Naval Station Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring 1,178 others. The attack sank four U.S. Navy battleships and damaged four others. It also damaged three cruisers, three destroyers, and one minelayer. Aircraft losses were 188 destroyed and 159 damaged.

In addition to Pearl Harbor, over seven hours Japan launched coordinated attacks on the U.S.-held Philippines, Guam, and Wake Island; and on the British Empire in Malaya, Singapore, and Hong Kong.[17]

Aftermath

Canada declared war on Japan within hours of the attack on Pearl Harbor,[5] the first Western nation to do so. On December 8, the United States declared war on Japan and entered World War II on the side of the Allies

In a speech to Congress, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called the bombing of Pearl Harbor "a date which will live in infamy."[4][6]

Posted by DKH at 12:05 AM
