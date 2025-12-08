Master Gardeners: Breaking down compostable packaging

Breaking down compostable packaging: In curbside bins, backyard piles, and recent Washington state policies



Compostable cups, utensils, plates, takeout containers, and other packaging have been sprouting up across restaurants and community events in recent years. In this opinion piece, Carolyn Cohen discusses the current perspective, limitations, and opportunities beyond compostable packaging. (Photo credit: Wikimedia commons)



By Carolyn Cohen



As a master gardener, compost enthusiast, and someone who has worked in the recycling and solid waste industry for about 10 years, I’d like to provide some insights to understand compostable packaging complexity.









Before we dig into the compost pile, we must fundamentally question whether swapping one disposable for another is a better solution. In most cases, using reusable, durable food-ware is the best practice across health, environmental, and long-term financial impacts. Think beyond single-use products for events and daily habits. Remember to carry your own mug, water bottle, utensils, straws, bags, and reusable containers for to-go meals or leftovers.



Compost, in its most glorious form, is a pile of leaves, sticks, flowers, branches, food scraps, grass clippings, and billions of microorganisms enjoying a hot, steamy transformative ecosystem. At the end of this vibrant process we can joyfully dig our hands and shovels into nutrient rich soil amendment that can be applied to gardens and landscapes. Composting is a simple, timeless process. Materials unable to decompose in this environment simply don’t belong.



Across Washington State, commercial composters handle nearly 900,000 tons of organic material every year to compost into soil. At this scale, material moves fast and there's very little time to sort out questionable food packaging that may or may not break down.





Composters work hard to remove trash, known as contamination, using hands or filter screens, but small bits of plastic can sometimes make it into the end product. Some products are “certified compostable” and carry a certification logo demonstrating their ability to break down in commercial compost settings.



Even with best intentions, businesses can mistakenly purchase a misleading product claiming to be compostable and customers often toss items into the wrong waste bin. This uncertainty is a reason why many compost facilities in Washington simply reject compostable packaging.



For gardeners cultivating backyard compost piles it’s much easier to control the materials getting tossed into the kitchen compost bin. Because of their small size, backyard compost piles don’t reach the temperatures needed to break down meat, dairy, and most compostable packaging.









To address the compostable-complexity, cities, counties, composters, and legislators in Washington State have put their heads together to develop laws that help create consistency and confidence in compostable products. At this time only one compostable packaging certification claims to guarantee products will decompose in home compost: TÜV AUSTRIA. For now, products with this certification are uncommon.





As of January 2024, the compostable product labeling law requires compostable packaging to be green, brown, or beige, labeled “compostable,” meet compostability standards (e.g. ASTM D6400), and carry a third-party certification logo.









The law also prohibits non-compostable products from carrying these markers and confusing labels. The word "biodegradable" is an example of a prohibited term that's meaningless when it comes to a product's ability to compost into soil. Even with more labeling clarity, it's important to view compostables as an emerging innovation that still needs to prove itself. In lifecycle analysis studies, such as those done by Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality, products are examined for their environmental impact from production to waste.





While bio-based products are made from renewable agricultural feedstocks, their production causes nutrient and pesticide runoff, dedicating land to singular crops, and still relies on fossil fuels for production.





Although more research is needed, at this time compostables are not a clear winner compared to other materials. Over time we may see more environmental benefits along with improvements to production efficiency and sustainable materials.



