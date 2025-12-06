Crafting with Santa for individuals with special needs December 21, 2025
Saturday, December 6, 2025
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Sunday December 21, 2025 from 12 - 2:30pm
The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) with be presenting “Crafting with Santa” at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center in Shoreline for individuals with special needs of all ages.
Come join us for this festive occasion and make some cards, ornaments and other holiday crafts. Santa will be there for pictures and Mrs. Claus will be there too. Come out and enjoy some cookies and refreshments with Santa!
Here is your chance to celebrate this holiday season with Santa for he is coming to town! Do not miss this memorable event for it is “the season to be jolly”.
This featured Crafting with Santa event on December 21, from 12-2:30 pm is free and open to the public but Reservations are required. Please email: info@museumofspecialart.org to reserve your spot now.
For more information, contact us at 206-687-9259 or visit: www.museumofspecialart.org
The Museum of Special Art is located at the Perrinville Village Complex at:
18521 76th Ave W, #108, Edmonds WA 98036
Gallery hours:
Sunday December 21, 2025 from 12 - 2:30pm
The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) with be presenting “Crafting with Santa” at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center in Shoreline for individuals with special needs of all ages.
Come join us for this festive occasion and make some cards, ornaments and other holiday crafts. Santa will be there for pictures and Mrs. Claus will be there too. Come out and enjoy some cookies and refreshments with Santa!
Here is your chance to celebrate this holiday season with Santa for he is coming to town! Do not miss this memorable event for it is “the season to be jolly”.
This featured Crafting with Santa event on December 21, from 12-2:30 pm is free and open to the public but Reservations are required. Please email: info@museumofspecialart.org to reserve your spot now.
For more information, contact us at 206-687-9259 or visit: www.museumofspecialart.org
The Museum of Special Art is located at the Perrinville Village Complex at:
18521 76th Ave W, #108, Edmonds WA 98036
Gallery hours:
Monday / Wednesday 12 - 4 pm
Friday / Saturday 11am - 3pm
The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation developed to meet the current needs of children and adults with disabilities by providing access to the visual arts and educational opportunities for artists with disabilities.
The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation developed to meet the current needs of children and adults with disabilities by providing access to the visual arts and educational opportunities for artists with disabilities.
0 comments:
Post a Comment