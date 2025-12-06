Spree Tree and wreath sale continues over the weekend December 6-7, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Marty Byrne with her Spree wreath

Marty Byrne is an ardent Shorecrest supporter. She was very disappointed when the Class of 2027 wreath sale sold out before she could get there.

But another Shorecrest class project saved the day, because she found a beautiful wreath at the Shorecrest PTA Class of 2026 Spree Trees sale on Friday.

Baked goods for sale
Photo by Marty Byrne

The sale of trees, wreaths, and baked goods continues on Saturday and Sunday, December 6-7, 2025 in the upper parking lot of the Lake Forest Park Town Center near the Northlake Windermere Office off Ballinger Way.

Shoppers can browse a full selection of Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, and holiday décor—all while supporting local students. Every purchase directly benefits the Shorecrest Class of 2026 and helps fund their end-of-year Senior Spree celebration.


