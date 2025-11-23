Shorecrest High School Class of 2027 Holiday Wreath sale sells out

Sunday, November 23, 2025

Shorecrest High School launched the Class of 2027 Holiday Wreath Sale and sold out in just a few days.

This annual fundraiser supports essential student experiences, including Prom and other milestone events that make high school memorable and meaningful.

The fresh, handcrafted wreaths cost $33 and they hoped to sell 60, which they did.
  • Fresh, 22-inch evergreen wreath
  • Noble fir, juniper, and incense cedar
  • Bright faux holly berries
  • Red velvet, water-resistant bow
Class of 2027 Co-Advisor Mario Orallo says,
"The Class of 2027 extends its deepest gratitude to the entire Shorecrest and Shoreline community for their continued support.
"Your generosity lifts up our students, strengthens their experiences, and shows what’s possible when a community stands behind its youth.”

