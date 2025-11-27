Faster than turkey - Town & Country recipe for Cottage Pie
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Cozy up with classic comfort! This cottage pie features savory beef and veggies topped with creamy mashed potatoes. Prefer a shepherd’s pie? Simply substitute the beef with ground lamb.
Ingredients:
- 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
- 2 carrots, finely chopped
- 2 celery ribs, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
- 1 ½ lbs ground beef
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 c beef broth
- 1 c frozen peas
- 3 c prepared mashed potatoes
- 1 c shredded white cheddar cheese
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Coat a large skillet over medium heat lightly with olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, and celery. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are softened, about 6-8 minutes. Add the garlic and thyme and cook 1 minute more until fragrant.
- Add ground beef to the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the meat with a spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Drain any excess fat if needed.
- Stir in the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. Cook for 1–2 minutes, then pour in the beef broth. Simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the frozen peas and remove from heat.
- Spoon the beef mixture into a baking dish, spreading it evenly. Dollop the mashed potatoes over the top and spread to cover the filling. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese evenly over the potatoes.
- Place the dish into the oven and bake for about 20 minutes, or until the top is golden and the filling is bubbling around the edges. Let pie rest for a few minutes before serving.Options:
