Faster than turkey - Town & Country recipe for Cottage Pie

Thursday, November 27, 2025

Cottage Pie

Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Yield: 4-6 Servings

Cozy up with classic comfort! This cottage pie features savory beef and veggies topped with creamy mashed potatoes. Prefer a shepherd’s pie? Simply substitute the beef with ground lamb.

Ingredients:
  • 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 carrots, finely chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 ½ lbs ground beef
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 c beef broth
  • 1 c frozen peas
  • 3 c prepared mashed potatoes
  • 1 c shredded white cheddar cheese
Preparation:
  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. 
  2. Coat a large skillet over medium heat lightly with olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, and celery. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are softened, about 6-8 minutes. Add the garlic and thyme and cook 1 minute more until fragrant.
  3. Add ground beef to the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the meat with a spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Drain any excess fat if needed. 
  4. Stir in the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. Cook for 1–2 minutes, then pour in the beef broth. Simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the frozen peas and remove from heat. 
  5. Spoon the beef mixture into a baking dish, spreading it evenly. Dollop the mashed potatoes over the top and spread to cover the filling. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese evenly over the potatoes.
  6. Place the dish into the oven and bake for about 20 minutes, or until the top is golden and the filling is bubbling around the edges. Let pie rest for a few minutes before serving.Options:
Alternately, you can use an oven-safe pan, such as cast iron, to build the pie in directly. Top the filling with mashed potatoes and transfer to the oven, eliminating the need for a baking dish.

