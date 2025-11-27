Happy Thanksgiving
Thursday, November 27, 2025
I am thankful for
- my daughter, who cheerfully took on the job of hosting Thanksgiving, allowing that task to skip right over me (just as well. I once melted a turkey bag on my turkey)
- Carl Dinse, who handles all the tech stuff for the Shoreline Area News
- All the people, past and present, who contribute articles and photos, particularly those who have been regulars over the years
- All the people who send in tips and reminders and politely advise of errors
- Everyone who encourages friends and associates to read the Shoreline Area News
