Happy Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 27, 2025

I hope you have a peaceful day, enjoying family and friends, and that you don't eat too much.

I am thankful for 
  • my daughter, who cheerfully took on the job of hosting Thanksgiving, allowing that task to skip right over me (just as well. I once melted a turkey bag on my turkey)
  • Carl Dinse, who handles all the tech stuff for the Shoreline Area News
  • All the people, past and present, who contribute articles and photos, particularly those who have been regulars over the years
  • All the people who send in tips and reminders and politely advise of errors
  • Everyone who encourages friends and associates to read the Shoreline Area News

