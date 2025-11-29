Presentation: Getting the Most Out of the Sale of Your Home December 1, 2025
Saturday, November 29, 2025
|Real estate expert and
attorney Laura Henderson
Join us for a free presentation by real estate expert and attorney, Laura Henderson, who will provide a full walk-through of the sale process, how to address deferred maintenance, and what repairs or modifications you should make to maximize your revenue from your sale.
Monday December 1, 2025 from 12:30 - 1:30pm
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G, Shoreline WA 98155
FREE but REGISTER - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
0 comments:
Post a Comment