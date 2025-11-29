Presentation: Getting the Most Out of the Sale of Your Home December 1, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Real estate expert and 
attorney Laura Henderson

Join us for a free presentation by real estate expert and attorney, Laura Henderson, who will provide a full walk-through of the sale process, how to address deferred maintenance, and what repairs or modifications you should make to maximize your revenue from your sale.

Monday December 1, 2025 from 12:30 - 1:30pm

Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G, Shoreline WA 98155

FREE but REGISTER - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536


