Theater Review: Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol is a gleefully unhinged holiday romp

Mrs. Dilber's Christmas Carol at The Phoenix Theatre Written by Arthur M. Jolly Directed by Eric Lewis Playing November 28 - December 21, 2025 Friday and Saturday 7:30pm Sunday 2:00pm Purchase Tickets here









When the Christmas spirits meant for Scrooge arrive at Mrs. Dilber’s bedside—desperate to reach him on schedule—she seizes the moment not for moral enlightenment, but for a chance to secure the velvet bed curtains she has long coveted. What follows is a madcap chain of misadventures that spins the familiar story into something wonderfully askew.



If Lucille Ball’s I Love Lucy and Dickens’s A Christmas Carol ever collided, this production is the delightful chaos that would emerge. The show leans fully into its farcical spirit, delivering slapstick sequences, tongue-in-cheek asides, and quick-fire wordplay that keep the audience laughing from start to finish. The humor lands with confidence, and the pacing never loses its buoyant rhythm.



Dorothea Koetje’s costuming further enriches the production. From the vivid, imaginative designs of the Christmas spirits to the sweetly coordinated Cratchit children, every ensemble piece feels thoughtfully crafted and period-appropriate without losing the whimsy the show embraces. Even within the farce, there’s a visual cohesion that pulls the world together.







The cast is a true highlight, showcasing impressive versatility as nearly every actor takes on multiple roles. Each performer brings their characters to memorable life, making it nearly impossible to single out one standout among them. Their shared commitment to big choices, bold physicality, and genuine ensemble chemistry elevates the comedy at every turn.



The script’s funniest moments hit especially well—Mrs. Dilber’s rousing call for “revolution in the streets,” and the delightful chaos that follows, is a particular crowd-pleaser. Throughout, the production balances irreverence with heart, never forgetting the warm holiday spirit at its core.



Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol may twist the classic tale in outrageous directions, but it does so with such charm and confidence that it becomes its own kind of holiday tradition—one that reminds us that laughter, too, is a gift meant to be shared.





The Phoenix Theatre Edmonds is located at 9673 Firdale Avenue, ​Edmonds, Wa 98020 in the middle of the 2nd floor of the rear building in Firdale Village.









Review by Kindle CarppMrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol reimagines Dickens’s classic from the viewpoint of Scrooge’s long-suffering housekeeper, and the result is a gleefully unhinged holiday romp.