What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – November 19 - 25
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
By: Kate Ledbetter
Shoreline is filled with holiday creativity, community connection, and festive fun this week. From a snowflake craft night at the new Salvation: Artist Collective and trivia at the Senior Center with friends to winter art markets in Ridgecrest and at Third Place Commons and hands-on holiday workshops at the Tool Library, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Get out and support local this week! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Fabulous Giant Snowflakes Craft Project at Salvation: Artist Collective
Friday, November 21
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Salvation: Artist Collective
Join us at Salvation for Festive After-hours Shopping and Free hands-on holiday Crafts Workshops! Get inspired by the local arts and crafts that fill our shop and follow the lead of our artists while you make your own special art project! All materials provided, light refreshments served, feel free to bring something to share! Bring a friend, family member, or just show up alone - guaranteed you will leave here smiling (and possibly covered in glitter). Free and open to all!
Trivia Night at the Senior Center
Friday, November 21
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Doors open at 6:30pm. Games from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Tickets are $10. Trivia table teams of 6, put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night! 21+ event. Snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks for sale.
ShoreLake Arts Market
Saturday, November 22
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
ShoreLakes Art Gallery
We can't think of anything more quintessentially wintery than a stroll through a unique arts market filled with local artists and their art. We are excited to bring the Shoreline Arts Market in downtown Ridgecrest in conjunction with Ridgecrest Books and the Drumlin at ShoreLake Arts - 521 NE 165th St, Shoreline.
Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Fairs!
Sunday, November 23
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Celebrate the season with festive shopping inside and out!
Farmers Market & Craft Fair: 10am–2pm
Indoor Holiday Craft Fair: 10am–4pm (extended hours!)
Shop local for fresh produce, handmade gifts, art, jewelry, décor & more — all while enjoying live holiday music in the Commons! SNAP, Market Match & Market Bucks welcome. Shop local, support community & have a wonderful time!
Make Your Own Holiday Wreath
Sunday, November 23
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Make your own wreath for this holiday season with fresh evergreen boughs and a wide selection of decorative items. Bring mementos from your life to add to the wreath and personalize it. Create a wreath that will visually wish your friends and family a happy holiday season. We recommend you bring gardening gloves and encourage you to bring any mementos you’d like to add, such as handmade crafts from children or family members, items that represent your heritage, small/laminated pictures of family members or pets, etc. Anything goes!
Handmade Holiday Cards
Sunday, November 23
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Make your own festive cards this holiday season. Students will be taught how to use stamps, stickers, glitter glue, paper tape, and other paper-crafting supplies to create festive and fun cards. All supplies provided. Register Here: https://seattlereconomy.org/
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline.
