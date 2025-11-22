Help plan the future of Shoreline by serving on the Planning Commission
Saturday, November 22, 2025
The volunteers who serve on the Shoreline Planning Commission provide recommendations to the City Council on land use, growth, and development issues.
The Commission addresses key questions that affect the quality of life in Shoreline, such as:
- How should we balance new commercial and residential development with the desire to maintain the character of existing neighborhoods?
- How do we make it easier to get around town?
- How can we encourage developers to use green building practices and provide affordable housing?
- How do we increase quality housing choices in Shoreline?
Application details
shorelinewa.gov/plancom
Senior Planner Steve Szafran
sszafran@shorelinewa.gov
206-801-2512
- If you are interested in applying, fill out the online application. If you would like a hard copy of the application, you can email choekzema@shorelinewa.gov to request one or pick one up from the City Clerk’s office on the first floor of City Hall.
- Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, January 9, 2026.
