Help plan the future of Shoreline by serving on the Planning Commission

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Photo by Jason Goodman on unsplash
The Shoreline City Council is looking for volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission for four-year terms beginning in April 2026. 

The volunteers who serve on the Shoreline Planning Commission provide recommendations to the City Council on land use, growth, and development issues.

The Commission addresses key questions that affect the quality of life in Shoreline, such as:
  • How should we balance new commercial and residential development with the desire to maintain the character of existing neighborhoods?
  • How do we make it easier to get around town?
  • How can we encourage developers to use green building practices and provide affordable housing?
  • How do we increase quality housing choices in Shoreline?
No technical background or experience in land use is required. Important qualifications are an ability to listen to and work well with others; a willingness to prepare and read staff reports prior to meetings; and a commitment to regular attendance and active participation at meetings. You must live or own property in Shoreline. You will be compensated for your time.

Application details
  • If you are interested in applying, fill out the online application. If you would like a hard copy of the application, you can email choekzema@shorelinewa.gov to request one or pick one up from the City Clerk’s office on the first floor of City Hall.
  • Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, January 9, 2026.
More Information
shorelinewa.gov/plancom
Senior Planner Steve Szafran
sszafran@shorelinewa.gov
206-801-2512


