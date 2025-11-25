Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Project Engineer (WMS2)

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

WSDOT
Assistant Project Engineer (WMS2) 
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$96,612 – $123,900 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking two skilled and dedicated professionals to support the delivery of critical transportation projects in WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR). 

In this role, you will provide oversight as a licensed professional engineer, guiding design projects that meet local, state, and federal standards within scope, schedule, and budget. 

These positions play a vital role in ensuring projects are well-integrated into their environments, support all modes of transportation, and are both constructible and maintainable with minimal impact to the traveling public. 

Successful candidates will demonstrate strong technical and organizational skills, a commitment to safety and sustainability, and the ability to foster a culture of inclusion, collaboration, and continuous improvement in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation systems.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


