Travels with Charlie: Calm Waters During Storms

Saltwater view with Edmonds Ferry.

Story and Photos by Gordon Snyder



Dodging rain storms is a challenge, but we’ve lucked out picking times for Charlie and I to get outside.





The last couple days we were on a walk along the Saltwater Puget Sound and the shore of Freshwater Lake Washington.





Freshwater view Lake Washington Log Boom Pier.

No matter where you are, when the weather calms down, the water calms down. The water surface shows the stillness. The surface and ripples are mesmerizing.





Experiencing these days outside are worth a little Chill. Even if you get a little rain in the face.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





