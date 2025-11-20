Letter to the Community from LFP City Council Candidate Reid Olsen

Tracy Furutani and Reid Olsen
Dear Neighbors,

I want to congratulate Tracy Furutani on his decisive victory in the race for Lake Forest Park Council Position 5. Over the past few months, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Tracy better, and it quickly became clear why so many in our community hold him in such high regard. He is not only thoughtful, dedicated, and deeply committed to the wellbeing of Lake Forest Park, but he’s also simply a great person. 

I’m grateful that Tracy will continue to serve on our City Council. We share many of the same priorities, including addressing the local impacts of climate change. I fully support his efforts to establish a climate action manager to help our city prepare for flooding, wildfire smoke, and other environmental challenges that affect us all.

This first run for public office has been an immensely meaningful and rewarding experience. I’m thankful to everyone who encouraged me, attended events, and shared their hopes for our city. I’m especially grateful to Tracy for his kindness and good will throughout the campaign. He reminded me that public service is, at its heart, about connection and community.

To all the candidates who stepped forward this year, congratulations on campaigns run with integrity and respect. To the Lake Forest Park community, thank you for your support, your conversations, and your belief in what’s possible here. See you around town—and perhaps, one day, on another ballot.

Sincerely, 
Reid Olsen

 

