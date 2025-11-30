Ridgecrest food drive half-way to goal - continues to end of December

Sunday, November 30, 2025


Many thanks to those who have been dropping off food and other much needed items for the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Food Drive for Hopelink- Shoreline’s Food Bank.

So far, we have turned in 740 pounds towards our 1,300 lb goal. The collection drive continues through the end of December. Your contributions are so appreciated. Be sure to let your friends and neighbors know about our efforts.

Together, we are making a difference.

--Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association


