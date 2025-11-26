What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – November 26 – December 2

Wednesday, November 26, 2025


By Kate Ledbetter
 
Wishing you and your family a wonderful Thanksgiving! Cheers!
-Kate

This week in Shoreline is filled with festive fun, local traditions, and community connection. From a groovy Turkey Day run in Richmond Beach, to a festive holiday market on small business Saturday at Vault 177, live music at Sky Nursery, Sunday Jazz at Darrell's, and education events you won't want to miss. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events.
 
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
 
Turkey Day Run
Thursday, November 2, 8:45 AM
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
This year’s Turkey Day Run is going DISCO DASH! Pull out those bell bottoms, shine up your sequins, and strut your stuff on the course — it’s time to shake your tail feather! Whether you’re running, walking, or grooving across the finish line, join us with @outsideupfitness for a far-out morning of fun, fitness, and funk before the big meal!
 
Holiday Music at Sky Nursery
Saturday, November 29 12:00 PM - 3:50 PM
Sunday, November 30 1:00 PM - 3:50 PM
Sky Nursery
Enjoy live Holiday music at Sky Nursery, visit: https://www.skynursery.com/classes-events/ for the full line up.
 
5th Annual Holiday Craft Market
Saturday, November 29 
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vault 177
5th Annual Holiday Craft Market Small Business Saturday November 29th from 3-7 with Santa Pics with the Seattle Santa from 3-5pm! Santa Pics are for suggested donations to a great cause! There will be arts and crafts vendors, drink & small plate specials and Santa!
 
Darrell's Jazz Jam
Sunday, November 30 7:00 PM
Darrell's Tavern
Every Sunday night at 7pm, $5 suggested donation, hosted by Kevin McCarthy.
 
Making the Most of the Sale of Your Home: Financial Strategies with Scott Schill
Tuesday, December 2 
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
Join financial and longevity advisor Scott Schill for a free community presentation at Laurel Cove. Designed for homeowners considering a move or planning ahead, this session will explore smart strategies to reduce taxable income, protect your proceeds, and create long-term financial stability after selling your home. Scott brings deep expertise in third-act planning—healthspan, wealthspan, and lifespan—combining fiduciary financial guidance with longevity-focused planning to help you make informed decisions for your future. Enjoy complimentary refreshments, learn from a trusted local expert, and leave with practical insights to support your next chapter.
 
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
 
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.


