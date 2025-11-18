The Footstompers live at North City Bistro November 22, 2025









This will be a special live performance meant to be enjoyed and savored. While there’s limited space for dancing, feel free to tap your toes and sway along - just keep the vibe classy and the volume low so everyone can soak in the music.



The North City Bistro is an all-ages venue, so bring your family and friends for an unforgettable evening of food, fun, and fantastic music!



Link to tickets:



The North City Bistro is located at This is a true dinner-and-a-show experience, please support our local and talented Foot Stompers by purchasing a $20 ticket - it goes directly to the musicians and reserves your seat or table for the evening, food and drinks are separate.This will be a special live performance meant to be enjoyed and savored. While there’s limited space for dancing, feel free to tap your toes and sway along - just keep the vibe classy and the volume low so everyone can soak in the music.The North City Bistro is an all-ages venue, so bring your family and friends for an unforgettable evening of food, fun, and fantastic music!Link to tickets: Purchase tickets here or North City Bistro and Wine Shop The North City Bistro is located at 1520 NE 177th, Shoreline WA 98155









Are you looking for a local fun and classy night? Come out to the North City Bistro in Shoreline on November 22, 2025 and enjoy an evening of delicious food, fine drinks, and fantastic live music by the fabulous Foot Stompers - they offer a unique style of classic rock with a cool mix of country, blues and R&B that is so much fun to listen to!The North City Bistro is known for its warm atmosphere, incredible wine list, creative cocktails, and a menu full of shareable plates, hearty entrées, fresh salads, and comforting pastas — perfect for a relaxed evening of great conversation and great tunes.