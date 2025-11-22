Holiday music at Sky Nursery

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Sky Nursery has indoor and outdoor plants, holiday decorations, craft activity for children, and now music to accompany your shopping. 


Holiday Music Set List

Saturday November 29th
12 - 12:50 - Cloud 9 Singers
1 - 1:50 - Lilac Season
2 - 2:50 - Connie & Lito Caroling Duo
3 - 3:50 - Bonfire Strings (Cello/Fiddle Duo)

Sunday November 30th
1 - 1:50 - Rain City Voices
2 - 2:50 - Sound Harmony Chorus
3 - 3:50 - Celeste Flute & String Trio

Saturday December 6th
1 - 1:50 - STRUM - Seattle's Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians
2:30 - 2:50 - Echo Lake Elementary
3 - 3:50 - Frames in Motion
Sunday December 7th
12- 1:30 - Jazz Pearls


Posted by DKH at 12:36 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  