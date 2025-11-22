Holiday music at Sky Nursery
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Locally owned Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Holiday Music Set List
Saturday November 29th
12 - 12:50 - Cloud 9 Singers
1 - 1:50 - Lilac Season
2 - 2:50 - Connie & Lito Caroling Duo
3 - 3:50 - Bonfire Strings (Cello/Fiddle Duo)
Sunday November 30th
1 - 1:50 - Rain City Voices
2 - 2:50 - Sound Harmony Chorus
3 - 3:50 - Celeste Flute & String Trio
Saturday December 6th
1 - 1:50 - STRUM - Seattle's Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians
2:30 - 2:50 - Echo Lake Elementary
3 - 3:50 - Frames in Motion
Sunday December 7th
12- 1:30 - Jazz Pearls
