Shoreline youth compete at Nike Cross Country NW Regionals in Spokane

Shoreline Runners from Shorewood and Shorecrest

L to R: Shorewood girls "Shoreline Distance" Maya Mirabueno, Neha Adhikaram, Olivia Decker, Cleo Dalasta, Violet Koslowsky

Girls from Shorewood, running under the name Shoreline Distance (unattached from Shorewood), were Violet Koslowsky, Olivia Decker, Cleo Dalasta, Maya Mirabueno, & Neha Adhikaram. They placed 9th in the Open Section 2 Division (297 runners, 31 scoring teams), with PRs by Olivia (16 sec drop) and Cleo, Violet tying their PRs. (unattached from Shorewood), were Violet Koslowsky, Olivia Decker, Cleo Dalasta, Maya Mirabueno, & Neha Adhikaram. They placed 9th in the Open Section 2 Division (297 runners, 31 scoring teams), with PRs by Olivia (16 sec drop) and Cleo, Violet tying their PRs.





L to R: Shorecrest girls Addison Phillips, Alex Urquhart, Scout Lynass, Riley Welch

Girls from Shorecrest, running unattached were Alex Urquhart, Addison Phillips, Scout Lynass, and Riley Welch in the Open Section 3 Division, 5 runners required for a team place. were Alex Urquhart, Addison Phillips, Scout Lynass, and Riley Welch in the Open Section 3 Division, 5 runners required for a team place.

Ethan Urquhart from Shorecrest placed 4th

Ethan Urquhart from Shorecrest also ran in the Open Section 4 Division placing 4th! also ran in the Open Section 4 Division placing 4th!

L to R: Joel Reese, Noah Raupp, Max Billett, Tristan Crittenden, Eli Graves, Isaiah Schuelke, Brayden Yee, Aiden Witt, Paul Villanueva

The boys from Shorewood, comprised of Max Billett, Eli Graves, Tristan Crittenden, Isaiah Schuelke, Aiden Witt, Brayden Yee, and Noah Raupp, placed 9th in the Championship Division, earning them NXR All-Region Team Honors while also being the Top WA 3A Team in the Region (there are 8 Regions in the US) and regardless of classification being the 2nd WA Team overall. , comprised of Max Billett, Eli Graves, Tristan Crittenden, Isaiah Schuelke, Aiden Witt, Brayden Yee, and Noah Raupp, placed 9th in the Championship Division, earning them NXR All-Region Team Honors while also being the Top WA 3A Team in the Region (there are 8 Regions in the US) and regardless of classification being the 2nd WA Team overall.

Max Billett placed 20th (season's best time of 15:09) earning him 3rd Team All-Region Honors (197 runners in the Championship Division), PRs by Eli (dropping 19 seconds, down to 15:39) and Tristan (going under 16 min for the 1st time, 15:41).



Also, congratulations to Max, Tristan, Violet, Addison for being selected by the Washington State Cross Country Coaches’ Association as Sr. All-Stars for the State.







Outstanding accomplishments for a few members of our High School Cross Country Teams in Shoreline for competing at Nike Cross Country Northwest Regionals this past weekend in Spokane.Nike XC Regionals Northwest, also known as NXR, is comprised of runners spanning from 7 states: WA, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, and Hawaii. NXR is the qualification meet to NXN which is Cross Country Nationals.