Veterans Day Celebration at Shoreline City Hall November 11, 2025

Story and Photos by Doug Cerretti





Doors opened at 2:30pm with music performed by the Around the Sound Community band under the direction of Dr. Marcus Pimpleton.





The program started with the “Call to Assembly” by Bugler Army Veteran James Kellett.





Air Force Veteran Larry Fischer welcomed all attendees followed by an invocation by Army Veteran Tiffany Bothell.





After the presentation of the colors by the 103rd Brigade Coordination Team (BCT)-US Volunteers, Miss Symphony Ames sang the National Anthem followed by Air Force Veteran Charles Grenard who led the Pledge of Allegiance.





Larry Fischer explained that Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, marking the end of WWI which occurred on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.





It was officially named Veterans Day in 1954 and is always held on November 11.





King County Councilman Rod Dembowski made remarks honoring veterans as both he and Laura Mork, Deputy Mayor of the City of Shoreline, took turns reciting the proclamation from King County.





With Chris Roberts, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, called away, his wife Heather Roberts read the proclamation from the City of Shoreline.





Symphony then sang America the Beautiful.





Army Veteran Shirley Lovelace explained each item on a nearby table as our way of symbolizing the fact that members of our profession of arms are missing from our midst. They are commonly called POWs or MIAs.





The Around the Sound Community Band then played a rousing rendition of the US Armed Forces Medley of the anthems for the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Forces and Coast Guard.





Air Force Veteran Doug Cerretti explained the origin of Heroes Café Shoreline. From a modest beginning during the pandemic in 2021, the meeting has grown to be the largest gathering of veterans on a monthly basis in King County - a meeting where veterans, family, friends and the community gather for interaction and camaraderie and to reach out to veterans in need.





Larry Fischer then introduced the Keynote Speaker Jim Armstrong, retired Master Sergeant who spent 21 years in the active Army and Army reserve as a Cold War, Iraq and Afghanistan veteran.





Jim related that after 9/11 the country came together and Veterans became very popular again.





The term "Thank you for your Service" was born, free meals on Veterans Day and an awareness in the community about Veterans.





This, Jim said, allowed the Veterans who served during the 70s and 80s to get that welcome home that was denied to them, especially the Vietnam Veterans.





Remember, as Jim concluded, Veterans Day for us is every day and don't forget about all the veterans who live alone and are in need of our help. We should not remember them just one day of the year.





Symphony sang her final song, God Bless America, accompted by her Dad, Navy Veteran David Ames on guitar and her brother Joel Ames on drum.





After closing remarks by Larry Fischer and Benediction by Tiffany Bothell, Bugler James Kellett played “Taps.”





Veterans Day, an event honoring all of the brave men and women of our military and their service.







The Shoreline Veterans Association and the City of Shoreline celebrated their 19th annual Veterans Day celebration at Shoreline City Hall on November 11, 2025.