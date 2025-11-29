Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Director of Public Works





The Director's work involves developing and implementing departmental policies, planning and executing both short and long-range programs, coordinating departmental activities with other City departments and private or civic organizations, and is responsible for maintaining the physical assets of the City’s streets, bridges, sanitary sewer systems, storm water management systems, parks and other City properties and buildings.





Budget management, including capital planning and future financial forecasting, is essential, along with the ability to prepare and present technical materials to the City Council, agencies, and the public. In addition to administrative duties, the Director is expected to provide hands-on support during emergency situations.













Full-Time - $155,707.56 - $200,476.08 AnnuallyCategory: Public WorksDepartment: Public WorksNote: Effective Jan. 1, 2026 salary step schedule will be as follows: $160,379.80 - $ 206,490.36 annually.Reporting to the City Administrator, the Director of Public Works plans, directs, manages and oversees the activities and operations of the Public Works Department including engineering, project management, surface water management, planning, building, sanitary sewer, City facilities, maintenance, and parks.