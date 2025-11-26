WSDOT warns of snow and/or freezing rain on all the mountain passes

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Map created by WSDOT

Sing along now! If your Thanksgiving plans will take you over the mountains this week, be prepared to encounter some snow and/or freezing rain. We cannot confirm nor deny the yeti.

Our friends at US National Weather Service Seattle Washington are predicting winter weather on I-90, US 2, US 12, US 97 and SR 20 starting Tuesday and through Thursday morning. If you're heading that way, be sure you consult our mountain pass reports, our Thanksgiving travel charts and our winter weather safety tips.

No pumpkin pie is worth a spinout that closes Snoqualmie Pass for several hours. Yes, I mean it. I don't care how good it is.

Posted by DKH at 3:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  