WSDOT warns of snow and/or freezing rain on all the mountain passes

are predicting winter weather on I-90, US 2, US 12, US 97 and SR 20 starting Tuesday and through Thursday morning. If you're heading that way, be sure you consult our mountain pass reports, our Thanksgiving travel charts and our winter weather safety tips.

No pumpkin pie is worth a spinout that closes Snoqualmie Pass for several hours. Yes, I mean it. I don't care how good it is.