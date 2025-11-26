WSDOT warns of snow and/or freezing rain on all the mountain passes
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
|Map created by WSDOT
Sing along now! If your Thanksgiving plans will take you over the mountains this week, be prepared to encounter some snow and/or freezing rain. We cannot confirm nor deny the yeti.
Our friends at US National Weather Service Seattle Washington are predicting winter weather on I-90, US 2, US 12, US 97 and SR 20 starting Tuesday and through Thursday morning. If you're heading that way, be sure you consult our mountain pass reports, our Thanksgiving travel charts and our winter weather safety tips.
No pumpkin pie is worth a spinout that closes Snoqualmie Pass for several hours. Yes, I mean it. I don't care how good it is.
0 comments:
Post a Comment