Author Travis Baldree at Third Place Books Thursday November 20, 2025
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Thursday November 20, 2025 at 7pm
Lake Forest Park
A midlife crisis-stricken bookseller embarks on a swashbuckling adventure in this heartfelt follow-up to Legends & Lattes and Bookshops & Bonedust.
A perfect read to lift your spirits during the dark winter months — especially if you've ever daydreamed about quitting your 9-to-5 to become a hero of legend.
All tickets come with a copy of Brigands & Breadknives. Deluxe editions (sprayed edges! hardcover!) of Legends & Lattes and Bookshops & Bonedusts will be available for purchase.
Purchase tickets here
