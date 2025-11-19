Author Travis Baldree at Third Place Books Thursday November 20, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Travis Baldree
﻿Brigands & Breadknives

Thursday November 20, 2025 at 7pm 
Lake Forest Park

A midlife crisis-stricken bookseller embarks on a swashbuckling adventure in this heartfelt follow-up to Legends & Lattes and Bookshops & Bonedust. 

A perfect read to lift your spirits during the dark winter months — especially if you've ever daydreamed about quitting your 9-to-5 to become a hero of legend.

All tickets come with a copy of Brigands & Breadknives. Deluxe editions (sprayed edges! hardcover!) of Legends & Lattes and Bookshops & Bonedusts will be available for purchase.

Purchase tickets here


Posted by DKH at 1:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  