Volunteer for the Point in Time Count

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

The upcoming Point in Time Count for our unsheltered neighbors is going to need significant support from volunteers across King County including Shoreline to be successful. Data collection will occur January 26 – February 6, 2026.

To demystify people experiencing chronic houselessness please consider lending a hand in our community by signing up for a shift to support hub-site operations {leads}, conduct interviews {surveyors}, or transport supplies to-and-from sites {runners}.

Here is the VOLUNTEER SIGN UP FORM Please write in “Shoreline” in the box below your preferred sub-region (North King County) to capture your request. One of our city employees will be on the lookout.

OTHER KEY DATES

Volunteer Trainings (hybrid)
  • December 15, 16, & 17 from 5:00-6:00pm
  • December 18 from 12:00-1:00pm
--KCRHA


Posted by DKH at 3:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  