Volunteer for the Point in Time Count
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Point in Time Count for our unsheltered neighbors is going to need significant support from volunteers across King County including Shoreline to be successful. Data collection will occur January 26 – February 6, 2026.
To demystify people experiencing chronic houselessness please consider lending a hand in our community by signing up for a shift to support hub-site operations {leads}, conduct interviews {surveyors}, or transport supplies to-and-from sites {runners}.
Here is the VOLUNTEER SIGN UP FORM Please write in “Shoreline” in the box below your preferred sub-region (North King County) to capture your request. One of our city employees will be on the lookout.
OTHER KEY DATES
Volunteer Trainings (hybrid)
- December 15, 16, & 17 from 5:00-6:00pm
- December 18 from 12:00-1:00pm
--KCRHA
