Celebrate the Season at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden: Winter Workshops and Events for All

Solstice at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden This winter, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden invites the community to embrace the season with a series of nature-inspired events designed to celebrate creativity, reflection, and renewal. This winter, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden invites the community to embrace the season with a series of nature-inspired events designed to celebrate creativity, reflection, and renewal.





From the ever-popular wreath-making workshops to the tranquil Winter Solstice celebration and restorative Forest Bathing experience, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Wreath Making Workshops — December 6 & 7





Ring in the holidays by creating your own seasonal fresh wreath! These beloved workshops sell out quickly each year, offering participants the chance to craft a one-of-a-kind wreath using natural materials gathered from the garden. Guided by skilled instructors, you’ll learn techniques to make a stunning decoration for your home or as a heartfelt gift. Space is limited—early registration is strongly encouraged.





Winter Solstice Celebration — December 20 | Candlelight from 5:00–8:00 PM





Celebrate the return of the light with a peaceful evening in the garden. Visitors are invited to stroll candlelit paths, walk a meditative spiral, and experience the garden in a whole new way. The event is free and open to all; donations are gratefully accepted to support garden programs and maintenance. The garden will be open all day, with candlelight illuminating the grounds from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. for a truly magical experience.



Forest Bathing — Sunday, December 28 at 1:00 PM





Close out the year with calm reflection during a guided Forest Bathing session. This gentle, mindfulness-based practice encourages participants to slow down, awaken their senses, and connect deeply with the sights, sounds, and rhythms of nature. Release the stress of the holiday season and welcome the new year with renewed energy and clarity.





Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, located in Shoreline, is a unique sanctuary where the beauty of Pacific Northwest native plants blends with species from around the world. Winter is a wonderful time to experience the garden’s quiet serenity and participate in community-centered events that nurture creativity and connection.









For registration and event details, visit www.kruckeberg.org

Accessibility: The lower garden can be accessed by our boardwalk. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is open to all. If the cost of a workshop is a barrier, we’re happy to discuss pricing for those in need of assistance. Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at

: The lower garden can be accessed by our boardwalk. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is open to all. If the cost of a workshop is a barrier, we’re happy to discuss pricing for those in need of assistance. Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for more information.







