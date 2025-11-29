Free Meals from Shoreline churches
Saturday, November 29, 2025
|Ronald Commons Cafe
Residents are responding generously to the Hopelink food drive. But the social aspect of sharing food is also important.
Several churches in Shoreline host free meals where you can sit down with other people. After years of sit-down dinners, PoPy's Café ceased sit-down meals when the pandemic hit but now hands out boxed meals weekly.
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church
722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133
Tuesdays 5:00PM – 6:30PM
Sit down or to-go meals
Prince of Peace Lutheran (PoPy’s Café)
14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98133
Wednesdays 5:00PM – 6:00PM
To-go meals
Ronald Commons Café at Ronald United Methodist Church
17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Thursday 5:00PM – 6:00PM
Sit down or to-go meals
Calvin Presbyterian Church
18826 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177
3rd Monday (1/19, 2/16, 3,16) from 6PM-7:30PM
