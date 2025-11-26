Barry E. Majorowicz 1949 - 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Barry E. Majorowicz
February 4, 1949 – November 12, 2025

After a life full of love, adventure, and laughter, Barry died peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was a multi-time (over 45 years) cancer survivor who stubbornly refused to concede control to the Terrible Tumors and insisted on living life to its fullest. 

When he couldn’t walk, he crawled, when he couldn’t hike, he biked – Barry lived his life on his own terms and would never sacrifice an experience, adventure or joke because of a physical limitation. Despite the multiple rounds of brain tumors and treatments that resulted in several disabilities, he was never defined by those challenges

Friends and family describe Barry as friendly, mischievous, curious, fun-loving, passionate, determined (occasionally stubborn), and playful. He was a loyal friend who freely gave of himself and willingly helped those who needed it.

Barry was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for backpacking, canoeing, and kayaking. He regaled his friends with stories from his time as a canoe guide and camping adventures, including a unique run-in with a cake-thieving bear. He also loved creative writing and photography, capturing many beautiful moments from his travels which adorned the walls of his home.

Tennis was a life-long passion for Barry. He told great stories about his time playing in Pro-Am tournaments in his younger years and continued this passion by becoming a successful tennis coach at Shorecrest High School, where he also taught English.

Barry had a significant impact on the lives of the students that passed through his classroom and the athletes he coached on the tennis court. More important than any State Championship, Barry was a key figure in shaping the lives and characters of these kids and served as a strong role model in their lives.

Barry began his life in Rapid City, South Dakota as the eldest child of Max and Methal Majorowicz. His family moved to Rochester, MN in 1959. He attended Hamlin College for two years and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1971, where he played on the tennis team. In 1972, Barry moved to Lewiston, ID where he began his teaching career while also coaching tennis and football. In 1982, Barry moved to the Seattle-area and taught high school English for over 30 years before his retirement.

Barry is survived by his wife, Carole France, son Matthew (Christy), stepdaughters Kristin de Castro (Matty) and Kelly Boothe (Andy), grandsons Parker and Eli Majorowicz, and step-grandchildren Colbie and Billy de Castro and Aurora Boothe.

Also surviving are siblings Cheryl Cutshall (Dan) and Mark Majorowicz (Vicki) both of Rochester, MN and Sandy Dailey (John) of Mesa, AZ along with eight nieces and nephews. Barry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rod Majorowicz.

At Barry’s request there will be no service, although we welcome people to share their memories of Barry in the comments.


