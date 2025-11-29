Mushroom season
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Lee sent this photo of an exuberant growth of mushrooms growing around a section of a tree trunk.
|Photo by Pam Cross
I usually have the kind in Pam's photo and they look exactly like the dead leaves from the fruit trees.
And they all look like the rotten pears that the squirrels and raccoons and birds and rabbits left behind. I never walk on that part of the lawn.
|Photo by Jon Ann Cruver
I used to get the plain tan ones and they are apparently not poisonous because my mother-in-law used to pick them from the ground and eat them.
|Photo by Jon Ann Cruver
The Puget Sound Mycological Society has information on their webpage and on their Facebook page.
