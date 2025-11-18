Tickets on sale now for "Getting Out" at the Shoreline College Theatre opening
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Arlene Horsclaw is out of prison, paroled after spending eight years following a murder conviction. Her eight years did not go easy, and Arlene spent much of her time in solitary confinement.
As Arlene tries to adjust to life on the outside, memories of her criminal past force their way in.
She remembers a vicious and angry child who killed frogs for fun and beat up other kids. But Arlie was also brutally abused by her father, and ran away with a pimp named Carl--what she saw as her only escape.
Arlene, for the first time in eight years, has choices in front of her: Will she return to Carl? Will she allow former prison guard Bennie to stay and take care of her? Will she be alone forever?
Getting Out, Marsha Norman's first professional play, is inspired by the playwright's time working with juvenile offenders, and creates a stark and heartbreakingly realistic portrayal of a woman trying to start over.
Directed by Tony Doupe
Assistant Directed by Duncan Thorvilson
Set Designer: Vivian Mulvihill
Lighting Design: Gracia Wesson
Stage Manager: Atlyss Larsen
Performances: December 5,6,7,12,13,14 - Friday and Saturdays - 7:30pm, Sundays 3pm
General Admission - $12
Senior 60+ / Shoreline College Employees - $10
Students - $6
Purchase tickets here
16101 Greenwood Ave N
1600 Bldg.
Shoreline WA 98133
For additional information, email jnold@shoreline.edu or tdoupe@shoreline.edu
