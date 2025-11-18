Tickets on sale now for "Getting Out" at the Shoreline College Theatre opening





She remembers a vicious and angry child who killed frogs for fun and beat up other kids. But Arlie was also brutally abused by her father, and ran away with a pimp named Carl--what she saw as her only escape.





Arlene, for the first time in eight years, has choices in front of her: Will she return to Carl? Will she allow former prison guard Bennie to stay and take care of her? Will she be alone forever?









Directed by Tony Doupe

Assistant Directed by Duncan Thorvilson

Set Designer: Vivian Mulvihill

Lighting Design: Gracia Wesson

Stage Manager: Atlyss Larsen



Performances: December 5,6,7,12,13,14 - Friday and Saturdays - 7:30pm, Sundays 3pm



General Admission - $12

Senior 60+ / Shoreline College Employees - $10

Students - $6

Purchase tickets here



Getting Out, Marsha Norman's first professional play, is inspired by the playwright's time working with juvenile offenders, and creates a stark and heartbreakingly realistic portrayal of a woman trying to start over.Directed by Tony DoupeAssistant Directed by Duncan ThorvilsonSet Designer: Vivian MulvihillLighting Design: Gracia WessonStage Manager: Atlyss LarsenPerformances: December 5,6,7,12,13,14 - Friday and Saturdays - 7:30pm, Sundays 3pmGeneral Admission - $12Senior 60+ / Shoreline College Employees - $10Students - $6









As Arlene tries to adjust to life on the outside, memories of her criminal past force their way in.