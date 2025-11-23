Business Spotlight: Northwest Garden and Stone - Where Creativity Blooms and Community Grows



A Local Haven for Garden Lovers: Meet Northwest Garden and Stone



Where Creativity Blooms and Community Grows

If you’re a local gardener, landscaper, or lover of beautiful outdoor spaces, Northwest Garden and Stone is a destination you’ll want to know. Founded by Gary Muskett and Matt Porter, this welcoming garden center brings back the magic and personality of classic Pacific Northwest nurseries — offering plants, garden décor, landscape materials, and inspiration for projects big and small.

Located where Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Edmonds meet, the shop is rooted in community and passion, helping people create spaces that reflect who they are, one plant and one stone at a time.



Q & A with Northwest Garden and Stone

A: Owner Gary Muskett has always dreamed of opening his own garden center. After the loss of so many beloved nurseries closing like Molbak's, Whites, and Emery's, he teamed up with former Molbak's manager Matt Porter to help contribute to the magic lost with their own special flare.A: The people! They are kind, creative, and they love to garden!A: Our business borders Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, on the corner of Edmonds. We absolutely love being a part of multiple communities.A: How do I get invitations to all of your fun events? The answer would be to follow us on our social media pages on Facebook & Insta! We send out special invitations and post events and sales.A: It inspires us to help people express themselves. In the garden, in the home, or when looking for a unique gift for that special someone. We want to see people happy.A: Our customer service is about warmly greeting every guest, understanding their project or purpose for visiting, and providing the right level of help—whether that means hands-on support for a big project or giving them space to explore while knowing we're here whenever they need us.A: Stick to the basics when it comes to your foundation, create a business plan, perform market research in your desired location (location is key), set up a strong marketing method prior to opening, hire passionate hardworking people that love what they do, learn how to pivot, respect the budget, run your business with integrity, and love what you do.A: We give back through donating soil to community gardens, providing horticulture knowledge, providing donations to local non-profits for their fundraisers, being available for local garden clubs, and a mulch donation to our neighboring senior citizen to save her 50-year-old maple tree.A: We appreciate all of the effort the city of Shoreline puts into enhancing the atmosphere with plants in meridian beds and along sidewalks. We would love to see more!A: We are very excited about expanding our landscape stone operations over the course of next year. We currently offer river pebbles, polished pebbles, and flagstone!A: Yes, send us an inquiry on the item you are thinking about.Connect with Northwest Garden and Stone24200 76th Ave W425-712-5000