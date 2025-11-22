Pickleball license plates

Pickleball, a tennis-like game played with wooden paddles and a plastic ball, is Washington's state sport. That's part of the reason it got special billing on the new plate. 

The push to create the plate dates back about three years.

“We’re thrilled to see our efforts become reality,” said Kate Van Gent, vice president of the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association, which backed the design.

Earlier this month, the state's Department of Licensing launched a throwback license plate that mimics a design from the early 20th century, with white lettering on a black background.

A "Protect Our Pollinators" plate is coming soon. Plates recognizing Mount St. Helens and Smokey Bear are among the others on the way. Washington already has about 70 different specialty license plates.


