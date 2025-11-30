Free movie night at Third Place Commons December 7, 2025

Holiday Movie Night Featuring The Grinch



Come celebrate the season with us!





Join us for a free, family-friendly screening of the holiday classic, The Grinch:Sunday December 7, 2025 at 5:00pmThird Place Commons (Lake Forest Park Town Center, right by Third Place Books)Sponsored by Always Summer Ice Cream Café and Third Place Commons, this free event is open to all ages. You can grab your favorite treats from Always Summer Ice Cream Café downstairs, including crepes, sundaes, ice cream, and hot chocolate to enjoy during the movie.