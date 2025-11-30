Free movie night at Third Place Commons December 7, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Holiday Movie Night Featuring The Grinch

Join us for a free, family-friendly screening of the holiday classic, The Grinch:

Sunday December 7, 2025 at 5:00pm
Third Place Commons (Lake Forest Park Town Center, right by Third Place Books)
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Sponsored by Always Summer Ice Cream Café and Third Place Commons, this free event is open to all ages. You can grab your favorite treats from Always Summer Ice Cream Café downstairs, including crepes, sundaes, ice cream, and hot chocolate to enjoy during the movie.

Come celebrate the season with us!


