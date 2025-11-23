Theater Review: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella - a charming, heartfelt rendition of a beloved Fairy Tale

Miki Murray (Ella) & Ethan Walker (Topher)

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Directed by Megan Ruth Smith

November 21 - December 14, 2025

at the Wade James Theatre



Review by Kindle Carpp

Photos by Dale Sutton



Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella has long enchanted audiences, and this local production of the 2013 Douglas Carter Beane adaptation brings fresh sparkle and sincerity to the timeless story.





While maintaining the heart of the classic fairy tale—Ella’s kindness, her transformation through magic, and her unforgettable encounter with Prince Topher—this version adds some political themes and thoughtful social commentary. In this telling, Cinderella not only finds love but also inspires the Prince to truly see the needs of his kingdom.





Tamara C. Ford (Madame), Lydia Salita (Charlotte), Jessica Hamilton (Gabrielle),

Miki Murray (Ella)

Where the original production leaned toward classic elegance, this updated version embraces a more playful, witty energy that occasionally dips into delightful camp. Where the original production leaned toward classic elegance, this updated version embraces a more playful, witty energy that occasionally dips into delightful camp.





That tone is established right from the start: as the Fairy Godmother whimsically parts the curtains with a sprinkle of glitter, each cast member steps forward and introduces themselves, their names displayed on a projection screen behind them. It’s a charming and unexpected opening that immediately engages the audience.



The costuming deserves special praise for its cleverness and theatrical flair. Onstage quick changes were executed seamlessly, and several costumes were torn away by the actors in real time—moments that added excitement and surprise. Transitions involving the animal characters transforming into temporary servants (and back again) were especially inventively choreographed.





Anita Cannon (Marie) & Miki Murray (Ella)

The cast as a whole is strong, each performer bringing both vocal and acting talent to the stage. A few performances, however, truly stood out:



Marie, played by Anita Cannon, is a delight in every scene. Cannon is a skilled vocalist and actor with radiant stage presence and charisma to spare. Her portrayal of the Fairy Godmother feels both magical and grounded.



Madam, played by Tamara C. Ford, delivers wonderfully sharp timing and a rich vocal performance. Ford gives us a stepmother who is everything one hopes for in a theatrical villain—deliciously wicked, commanding, and unforgettable.



Ella, brought to life by Miki Murray, is charming, warm, and deeply engaging. Murray’s acting shines especially bright; she builds believable, heartfelt chemistry with Ethan Walker as Prince Topher, inviting the audience to fall in love with the prince right alongside her.



Charlotte, played by Jessica Hamilton, emerges as a standout in Act Two. Her comedic timing and full embrace of the character’s campy spirit make her scenes a joy. The director, Megan Ruth Smith, makes a particularly smart choice in staging “Stepsister’s Lament” as a Charlotte-led number supported by the ensemble—a fresh approach that works beautifully and adds delightful humor.



A warm, joyful production filled with creativity and heart—this Cinderella is truly a lovely night at the theater





Misc. Company Members featuring Alexander Honeycutt (Jean-Michel) addressing crowd

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm TICKETS: $31 General Adult (19-59); $28 Youth/Senior/Military

Some performances are already SOLD OUT or only have single tickets/ADA seats available, so make your holiday plans before time runs out!

Performances with the MOST availability:

Friday, November 28 (8pm)

Saturday, December 6 (8pm)

Thursday, December 11 (8pm)

Friday, December 12 (8pm)

Saturday, December 13 (8pm)

Available online at www. EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/ shows-tickets/

or by phone at 425-774-9600





