Shoreline Walks - Tuesday November 25, 2025 - Richmond Beach waterfront

Join us for free walks on Tuesdays!









Next walk is November 25th @ 10am along the Richmond Beach Waterfront. More details here

Tuesday Walking Group – FREE

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 - 10:00am

Richmond Beach Waterfront Walk





Meetup Location: Richmond Beach Community Park Tennis Courts, North side of courts,



Richmond Beach Community Park Tennis Courts, North side of courts, 2201 NW 197th, on the opposite side of the park from the library. Please park along street.

Walk Difficulty Rating: All Tuesday Group Walks are between 2.5-3.5 miles with some hills and uneven surfaces. Walking pace is slower with walk taking up to 2 hours to complete.





Walk Leader: Donna





Description: We will start from the Richmond Beach Community Park and make our way down to the waterfront via 199th Street. We will stop at Kayu Kayu Ac Park and then follow Richmond Beach Drive South, making a detour across the bridge to check out the homes on 27th Ave. Back on Richmond Beach Drive South we will pass the Cabin Tavern, then head up the hill to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. On the way back to our parking spot we will loop through the Strandberg Preserve.





