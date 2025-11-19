Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to Shoreline Schools employees

Each fall the Sno-King School Retirees , an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers educator grants to its active members.





Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $158,000 in educator mini-grants, of which, $75,155 have gone to SSD schools.

Savannah Garcia: Alternative seating options. (2ND grade)

Beth Heinz: Materials to aid in letter formation and handwriting. (LAP)

Emma LeBlanc: Several sets of A Little Spot books. (1st grade)

Susan Vieira: Books, posters, stickers, etc. for nutrition education. (Nurse)

Linda Watson: Pedometers for a walking unit. (P.E.)

Megan Nandi: A set of decodable fiction and nonfiction readers. (1st grade)

Kristin Vincini: Universal Math Museum math stations for Family STEAM Night. (2nd grade)

Mark Burpee: Independent reading books. (7th/8th grades)

Kathryn Pihl: Books that will supplement animal and biography units. (2nd grade)

Allan Rand: Transportation to the Kraken Community Iceplex. (5th grade)

Joe Wack: Transportation to the Seattle Times building. (Echo Lake newspaper advisor)

Natalie Campbell, Jessica Hendrick, April Johnston, Heidi Langsdorf, and Pauline Olson: IXL math classroom subscriptions. (1st and 2nd grades)

Ingrid Rigsby: Spanish edition books and bilingual books. (MLL)

Paige Robson: Subscription to Zones of Regulation resources. (Counselor)

Maggie Smith: Timpani mallets, metal stools and elastic stool leg bands. (Music)

Ellyn Holman, Emily Miller, and Stephanie Wiper: Word Work mats, LCD pads, and other literacy aids plus storage. (Kindergarten)

Susan Clyde: Hands-on workshop by Kids Science Labs. (1st grade)

Joanna Freeman: Books for the library’s technology section. (Librarian)

Stephanie Laviola: Copies of six titles for reading groups. (4th grade)

Sheryl Lundahl: Spanish editions of fiction, nonfiction, and chapter books. (MLL)

Monica Wood: Books about National Parks. (4th grade)

Wendy Jordan: Transportation for a Culinary Arts field trip to Hood Canal. (9-12)

Shannon McMaster: Kits for solar vehicles, etc. for the TSA Club. (Apex Coordinator)

Heidi Alexander: Headphones with microphones. (Dean of Students)

Patrick Broderhausen: A class set of basketballs. (P.E.)

Katie Dawdy. Bins for student organization. (5th grade)

Marybeth Scherf: Two sets of decodable books. (LAP reading)

Sarah Taillie: Tickets to Ada Twist, Scientist. (2nd grade)

This year SKSR is awarding 34 grants to Shoreline employees.SKSR is glad to be able to assist these educators and their students in this small way.