Jobs: WSDOT Northwest Region Biology Lead (TPS4)





This lead position supports the agency’s mission, strategic plan goal areas, and safety of the traveling public by serving as a regional leader in biology. The candidate will provide guidance to regional biologists through mentoring and active engagement related to biological analysis, documentation, and mitigation requirements for WSDOT in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. The candidate’s deliverables and services support compliance with environmental regulations including Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, Washington State Hydraulic Code, State Environmental Policy Act, Shoreline Management Act, local Critical Areas ordinances, WSDOT policies, procedures, and guidelines.









This lead position is responsible for planning and conducting advanced transportation studies which require guiding project biologists with analyses and recommendations for biological and aquatic resource impact assessments, mitigation deliverables, and services required to support compliance with environmental regulations, as well as other biology lead work as needed to accomplish agency goals and minimize potential impacts from WSDOT’s actions.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$82,857 – $111,409 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Planning Specialist 4 to join the Northwest Region (NWR) Environmental team that protects Washington’s environment and communities as part of operating and improving the state transportation system. The NWR Environmental team works closely with all transportation partners, users, and diverse communities to protect and improve the environment through its policy development, technical support and training, and leadership in sustainability and resiliency.