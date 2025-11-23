Hillwood Neighborhood Association at the Greenhouse Winter Market

Hillwood makers at the Greenhouse Winter Market

L-R: Riley Turben, Rachel Turben, George Downs, Paul Lewing, Jocelyn Asher, Hannah Connaughton. Board member not pictured: Madeline Pepple

By Jocelyn Curry





In early July, the invitation to participate in the Greenhouse Winter Market, sponsored by the City of Shoreline, Sky Nursery and Shoreline Farmers Market, was publicized.





All booth fees collected benefited Hopelink.





Securing a booth held immediate appeal for the board of Hillwood Neighborhood Association. Serving on the board are four dedicated artists and makers and two other willing, supportive members. There was no debate; we wanted in, and were accepted for both days: November 15 and 16, 2025.





From the start we decided to donate 100% of the income from the sale of our handmade gift items and cards to Hopelink.





We soon launched into deciding what to make, then we began designing, drawing, metal stamping, laser cutting, card crafting, herb drying, paper folding, purchasing envelopes and glue tape and cello sleeves and stickers...and all this came together as a special collection of unique Hillwood items.





We held an assembly party and a packaging party and were joined by Hillwood neighbors to bring our collection to readiness to sell.



The Market was a roaring success overall, and HNA's booth brought in over $1700 from our Handmade in Hillwood items! We had so much fun together as artists and crafters and shopkeepers, too.







