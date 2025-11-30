What Seniors need to know about renting - December 2, 2025 online
Sunday, November 30, 2025
1 - 2:45pm
Are you a senior looking to understand your rights as a tenant?
Learn everything you need to know about:
- Fees and deposits.
- How to deal with maintenance requests.
- Finding safety and community in your housing.
- Evictions in senior housing.
If you’re currently living in King County and being threatened with eviction, contact the Housing Justice Project for legal assistance at 206-267-7069 or hjpstaff@kcba.org.
TO REGISTER: Go to Rent Smart: Information for Senior Renters on the Seattle Public Library website
