What Seniors need to know about renting - December 2, 2025 online

What Seniors need to know about renting
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
1 - 2:45pm
Online - register to get link

Are you a senior looking to understand your rights as a tenant? 

Learn everything you need to know about:
  • Fees and deposits.
  • How to deal with maintenance requests.
  • Finding safety and community in your housing.
  • Evictions in senior housing.
Tenant Law Center attorneys may be available during presentations for general legal information, and we share legal aid resources during each presentation. 

If you’re currently living in King County and being threatened with eviction, contact the Housing Justice Project for legal assistance at 206-267-7069 or hjpstaff@kcba.org.

TO REGISTER: Go to Rent Smart: Information for Senior Renters on the Seattle Public Library website


