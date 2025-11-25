Making the Most Out of the Sale of Your Home - presentation December 2, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025


Laurel Cove is excited to invite you to a special free presentation with financial and longevity advisor Scott Schill from S.R. Schill & Associates

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 from 1 - 2pm
Laurel Cove 17201 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Topic: Making the Most Out of the Sale of Your Home
Includes complimentary refreshments

Scott will share practical strategies to help you:
  • Lower potential taxable income
  • Protect your home-sale proceeds
  • Plan financially for the long haul
  • Create a more reliable cash flow
As a leader in longevity-focused financial planning, Scott blends fiduciary advising with forward-thinking planning tools to support healthspan, wealthspan, and overall financial well-being.

If you'd like to learn more or secure your spot, please RSVP:
206-900-6016
Or email michael.francart@encorecommunities.com


