Making the Most Out of the Sale of Your Home - presentation December 2, 2025
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Laurel Cove is excited to invite you to a special free presentation with financial and longevity advisor Scott Schill from S.R. Schill & Associates
Tuesday, December 2, 2025 from 1 - 2pm
Laurel Cove 17201 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Topic: Making the Most Out of the Sale of Your Home
Includes complimentary refreshments
Scott will share practical strategies to help you:
- Lower potential taxable income
- Protect your home-sale proceeds
- Plan financially for the long haul
- Create a more reliable cash flow
If you'd like to learn more or secure your spot, please RSVP:
206-900-6016
Or email michael.francart@encorecommunities.com
