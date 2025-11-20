Shorewood High School Marks 50th Anniversary with Boosters Auction and Business Sponsorship Opportunities



Shoreline, WA — Shorewood High School is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year and inviting local businesses to join the milestone by becoming sponsors of the 2026 Shorewood Boosters Auction.





The event will take place on March 7, 2026, and remains one of the school’s most important fundraisers.





Founded in 1975, Shorewood High School has become a cornerstone of the Shoreline community, known for its outstanding academics, vibrant arts programs, and competitive athletics. The 50th Anniversary milestone brings together generations of alumni, families, and local partners to reflect on the school’s legacy and help build its future.





The auction plays a critical role in supporting student programs and extracurricular opportunities.





Organizers say this year’s “Golden Anniversary” theme has already sparked excitement and they hope local businesses will join in.





“Shorewood has always been strengthened by the support of local businesses,” said Shorewood Booster President and Class of 1990 Alumni, Jenni Leikko Gallagher. “As we celebrate 50 years, we’re inviting businesses that love Shorewood to become sponsors and help us make this a truly unforgettable milestone for our students and community.”

Businesses interested in sponsorships or donating items to the event can find more information here or contact president@shorewoodboosters.com for a Sponsorship Packet.





Tickets for the 50th Anniversary Shorewood Boosters Dinner and Auction go on sale in January and all are invited to attend!









