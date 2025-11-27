Shorewood PALS Club and Life Skills Program donates 1,590 pounds of food to Hopelink

Shorewood PALS Club and friends

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The PALS Club and Life Skills Program would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing Shorewood families who made generous contributions to their Food Drive benefiting Hopelink!





Club members loading the food

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The students were able to donate 1,590 pounds of non-perishable food to support local families who may have otherwise gone without this holiday season.





Food collection for Hopelink

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

And the best part? Hopelink shared that this is their largest donation in the last three months!





Thank you for showing what the Shorewood and Shoreline community is all about—compassion, generosity, and taking care of one another.



