Brown Bag lunch with Cindy Ryu at Shoreline College December 2, 2025

Friday, November 21, 2025

Chat with Cindy Ryu - Brown-bag Lunch
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
Main Dining Room, Pagoda Union Building (9000)
Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Rep. Cindy Ryu was first elected to the Washington State House of Representatives in 2011. 

Now serving her 8th 2-year term, Rep. Ryu chairs the Innovation, Community & Economic Development and Veterans Committee and serves on Appropriations Committee and Consumer Protection & Business Committee. 

She also served as the Mayor of the City of Shoreline prior to her election to the House.

Join us for a conversation with Rep. Ryu.


