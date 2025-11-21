Thin Blue Line insurance ordered to stop operating in Washington state

Friday, November 21, 2025

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer on Wednesday ordered Thin Blue Line Benefits to stop operating as an unlicensed insurance company and selling insurance in Washington.

Thin Blue Line, based in Texas and operated by Anna Reed and Guineth Reed, marketed and sold unauthorized health insurance products to members of the National Fraternal Order of Police.

Kuderer’s office opened an investigation into Thin Blue Line in July of 2025 after receiving a complaint that the company failed to process health insurance claims. 

It was one of 41 complaints filed by retired state and local law enforcement officers with similar allegations.



Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  