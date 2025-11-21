Thin Blue Line insurance ordered to stop operating in Washington state
Friday, November 21, 2025
ordered Thin Blue Line Benefits to stop operating as an unlicensed insurance company and selling insurance in Washington.
Thin Blue Line, based in Texas and operated by Anna Reed and Guineth Reed, marketed and sold unauthorized health insurance products to members of the National Fraternal Order of Police.
Kuderer’s office opened an investigation into Thin Blue Line in July of 2025 after receiving a complaint that the company failed to process health insurance claims.
It was one of 41 complaints filed by retired state and local law enforcement officers with similar allegations.
